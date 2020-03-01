Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,943,000 after acquiring an additional 121,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,195,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,914,000 after acquiring an additional 146,316 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $254.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $198.74 and a one year high of $296.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.