Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,000 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $122.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $121.15 and a 1 year high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

