Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,000 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 3,230.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $125.64 on Friday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.