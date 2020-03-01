Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 51,218 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,218 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.20 and a one year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

