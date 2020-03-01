Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes $1.41 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in AerCap by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $52.08 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $40.16 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

