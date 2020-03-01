Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes $2.47 Million Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SERV. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

SERV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE:SERV opened at $35.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.37. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.