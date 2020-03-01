Emx Royalty Corp (CVE:EMX) Director David M. Cole Buys 9,160 Shares

Emx Royalty Corp (CVE:EMX) Director David M. Cole purchased 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,010.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,421,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,290,133.42.

David M. Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, David M. Cole purchased 7,000 shares of Emx Royalty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,621.00.

On Friday, December 6th, David M. Cole purchased 20,000 shares of Emx Royalty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,488.00.

EMX traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.13. The company had a trading volume of 117,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,596. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.02. The company has a market cap of $175.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86. Emx Royalty Corp has a 12-month low of C$1.43 and a 12-month high of C$2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 16.63.

Emx Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

