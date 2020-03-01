Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,183 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.19% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $51,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.02, a current ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $106.80. The company has a market cap of $992.64 million, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.75 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.