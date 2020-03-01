Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Capital Inc

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,065 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 286,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.00%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

