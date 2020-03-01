Endor Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $620,589.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $5.62 million and $620,589.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, CoinBene and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.01012877 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016277 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002827 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000608 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,103,132,507 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bilaxy, DEx.top, Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX, CoinBene, Coinall, Bittrex, Upbit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

