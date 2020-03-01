Endor Protocol Hits Market Cap of $5.45 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $641,559.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, BitForex, DEx.top and IDEX. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.23 or 0.00987500 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016225 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007542 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000605 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,103,132,507 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Coinsuper, IDEX, Upbit, Hotbit, BitForex, DEx.top, Kucoin, Bittrex, CoinBene and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

