Energi (NRG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $754,255.00

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00017046 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Energi has a total market cap of $38.72 million and approximately $754,255.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.49 or 0.02620161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00221327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00045407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00132352 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 26,750,174 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.