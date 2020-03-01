Energo Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Energo has a total market cap of $189,228.00 and approximately $823.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energo has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Energo token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Coinrail.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00053386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00482832 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $545.11 or 0.06390249 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00063717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029866 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005759 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011666 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

TSL is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com.

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinnest, CoinEgg, Coinrail and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

