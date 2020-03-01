Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) Short Interest Update

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the January 30th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 21.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ WATT opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. Energous has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $46.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative net margin of 19,009.41% and a negative return on equity of 139.51%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energous will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energous news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 22,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $44,835.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,166.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,374 shares of company stock valued at $128,501. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Energous during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energous during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energous during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energous by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energous by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 22.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WATT. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Energous from $8.20 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Energous in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

