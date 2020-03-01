Enigma Market Cap Achieves $17.95 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One Enigma token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002815 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Hotbit and Bittrex. Enigma has a market capitalization of $17.95 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.04 or 0.00985337 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016177 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000679 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Hotbit, Liqui, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Huobi, Tidex, Upbit, Bittrex, ABCC, OKEx, Mercatox, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.