Enjin Coin Price Down 22.4% Over Last Week (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $81.95 million and approximately $10.59 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Coinrail, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.02656570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00220914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00045313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00131499 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin launched on July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 814,772,129 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjincoin.io.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, OKEx, Tidex, Cryptopia, Coinrail, Upbit, Kucoin, Binance, Liqui, AirSwap, Cobinhood, IDEX, Bittrex, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

