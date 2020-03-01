Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESGR shares. ValuEngine raised Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Enstar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $178.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Enstar Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $158.72 and a fifty-two week high of $213.99.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

