Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 1.7% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 845,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 36,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,447,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,518,000 after purchasing an additional 834,527 shares during the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 208,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $5,035,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,708,496 shares of company stock valued at $44,489,813 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

