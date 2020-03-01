Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,020,676 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,208,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020,676 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $201,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,661,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,612,000 after purchasing an additional 751,678 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,327,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,517,000 after purchasing an additional 238,620 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,441,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,670,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,165,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $94.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $94.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.