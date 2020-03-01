Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,165,522 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,703,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Cisco Systems worth $225,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,685,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,695,000 after acquiring an additional 608,353 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 25,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 635,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after acquiring an additional 123,100 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 177,383 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 45,279 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 48,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,044 shares of company stock worth $3,302,448 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

