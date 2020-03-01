Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 120,694 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,942,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,694 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.18% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $214,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 171,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 267,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 110,973 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $117.26 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.57 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1533 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

