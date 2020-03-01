Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 128,281 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,109,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,281 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.03% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $274,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 555,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 20,182 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,769,000.

VEU opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.71. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $54.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

