Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 138,753 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,753 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Visa worth $306,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 35,020 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 256,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $181.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.80. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,215,345 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.