Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 335,470 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,945,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,470 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Verizon Communications worth $180,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $227.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

