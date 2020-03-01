Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 382,403 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,482,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,403 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $223,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

