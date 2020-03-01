Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 88,424 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $213,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,979,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,096,000 after buying an additional 523,937 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,751.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after buying an additional 5,746,543 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,473,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,833,000 after buying an additional 68,177 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,920,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,891,000 after buying an additional 285,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 874,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,234,000 after buying an additional 103,243 shares during the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $104.84 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $122.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

