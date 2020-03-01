Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 99,606 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,606 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $232,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 20,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $69,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 353.0% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 692,894 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $142,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Facebook stock opened at $192.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $540.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,097 shares of company stock worth $19,832,853. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

