Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,457,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 7.36% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $912,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.00. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.88 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.2071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

