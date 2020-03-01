Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686,335 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.50% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $5,282,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 155.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $295.91 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $274.10 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.78 and a 200 day moving average of $312.20.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

