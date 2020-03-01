Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,852,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244,862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 7.36% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,600,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 268.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $86,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $81.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $82.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1534 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

