Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,044,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.88% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $280,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,050,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,618,000 after acquiring an additional 67,690 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,242,000 after buying an additional 401,834 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,268 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,333,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,750,000 after buying an additional 112,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 594,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $118.97 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.37 and a 12-month high of $139.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.92.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

