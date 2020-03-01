Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 111,698 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,212,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,698 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.77% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $394,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $151.66 and a 52 week high of $188.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.30.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

