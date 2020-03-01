Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,210,581 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 103.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210,581 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $213,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $109,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,000.

VLUE stock opened at $78.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

