Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 214,368 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,318,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,368 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.38% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $378,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,010,000 after acquiring an additional 803,572 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,022,000 after acquiring an additional 430,765 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,490,000 after acquiring an additional 322,840 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,946,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,531,000 after acquiring an additional 246,083 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,812,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,428,000 after acquiring an additional 88,737 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.52. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.53 and a 52 week high of $117.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.