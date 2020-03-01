Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,295,670 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,007,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295,670 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.5% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,349,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,737,000 after buying an additional 14,813,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after buying an additional 8,704,738 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,298,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,145,000 after buying an additional 2,137,115 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,549,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,208,000 after buying an additional 1,921,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $120,579,000.

IEFA opened at $58.44 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.92.

