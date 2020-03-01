Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 400,316 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,080,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,316 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.68% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $362,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.20 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average is $57.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.