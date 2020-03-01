Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 478,779 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,117,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.65% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $2,051,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 163,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,271,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock opened at $105.50 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.28 and a twelve month high of $121.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.