Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 674,765 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,134,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 15.34% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $715,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 145.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $109.08 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.39 and a fifty-two week high of $109.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

