Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,996,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148,529 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $218,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 93,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 23,406 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 131,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter.

JNK stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.92 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.4684 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

