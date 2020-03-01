Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,657,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,673 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Chevron worth $199,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $90.11 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Chevron from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

