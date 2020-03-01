Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,192,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 433,254 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $913,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $115,063,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,760,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 392,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,011,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $167.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $143.94 and a one year high of $192.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.29 and its 200 day moving average is $170.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

