Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 286.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,149,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,005,147 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.3% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,227,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,425,000 after buying an additional 1,057,799 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,545,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,076,000 after buying an additional 1,053,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,252,000 after buying an additional 1,033,129 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,429,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,034,000 after buying an additional 786,567 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $91.95 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.04.

