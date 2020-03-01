Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,804,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.67% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $298,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 192,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $146.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $170.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.48.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.