Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,419 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $184,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $254.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $240.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $306.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.28.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $297.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

