Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $174.69 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,770 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.81% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $174,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 351.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $197.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $184.64 and a 1 year high of $226.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.70.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

