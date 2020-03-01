Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $182.25 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,694,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,527 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $182,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,177 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,346,000. Altus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,040,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 224,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3,878.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,546 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.41. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $92.92 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

