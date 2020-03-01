Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $201.14 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $201,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% in the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,523.89.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,339.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,465.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,315.87. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $903.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

