Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $215.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,895,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,677 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $215,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of EFAV opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.05. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

