Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $251.25 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,934,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,779 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $251,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

FLOT opened at $50.95 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0937 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

