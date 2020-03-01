Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $262.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,474,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,918 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $262,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO opened at $162.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $154.74 and a one year high of $186.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.